More than 22 traffic signals and several CCTV cameras damaged

Kolkata: Around 22 traffic signalling system and CCTV cameras across Kolkata Police jurisdiction were badly damaged on Thursday night due to cyclone Amphan, however, the exact quantum of the damage is yet to be ascertained.



According to police, on Wednesday afternoon after the Amphan hit the Sagar Island near Bakkhali, the high wind started over Kolkata and suburban areas of the city. As the wind speed started increasing, the traffic signal posts in the city started collapsing. In several areas, trees got uprooted and fell on the signal posts damaging the whole system.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt CP), Traffic, Pandey Santosh on Thursday informed that major damages have been reported from all over the Kolkata Traffic Police areas. Police have already started restoring the damaged signal posts. Senior police officials are worried as signal posts in major intersections like Ballygunge Circular Road and Gurusaday Dutta Road crossing, Chakraberia Road North crossing, Sarat Bose opposite to Lansdown market, Southern Avenue near Mehta Building, Central Avenue and Jawarhal Nehru Road crossing, were badly damaged.

"It is tough to say how many signal posts have been damaged. But a good number of such reports have been received. It will take some time to restore all the damaged signal posts," said Santosh

Meanwhile, before the signalling system is restored in the city, traffic police personnel have been instructed to keep a strict vigil on the road mainly intersections and manage traffic in order to avoid any accident. Apart from signalling systems, most of the CCTV cameras installed across Kolkata Police jurisdiction are also badly damaged due to the cyclone on Wednesday night. In several places, connections and power supply line to the cameras got disconnected. In some places focus of the cameras turned and even some posts where CCTV cameras were installed broke down.

Jt CP, Headquarters, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar on Thursday said: "We are yet to ascertain the extent of damage and cost of the damage. Necessary action will be taken to restore the damaged cameras as soon as possible."