More than 2,000 BJP & Left workers join Trinamool in North 24-Parganas

Kolkata: More than 2,000 BJP and CPI(M) workers joined Trinamool Congress at Sandeshkhali under Basirhat subdivision in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday.



Sukumar Mahato, local TMC MLA of Sandeshkhali handed over the party flag to them. Most of the BJP and Left workers were from Sandeshkhali Block II, Korakathi, Manipur and Durgamandap.

The joining of BJP workers to Trinamool Congress in the grass-root level is going unabated for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

On Monday 1,000 BJP and CPI(M) workers joined Trinamool Congress in Howrah.

Seventy families joined TMC at Patrasayer in Bankura. They are all residents of Belut Rashulpur Gram Panchayat on Tuesday.

More than 100 BJP workers joined Trinamool at Chanchol in Murshidabad.

In Gaighata in north 24 parganas 300 families joined TMC on Tuesday. Similarly, in Kharagpur II, BJP workers joined Trinamool. Again, 200 BJP workers joined TMC at Amtala in Bishnupur in Bankura district. In Titagarh in North 24-Parganas, 500 BJP workers joined TMC.

Similarly, in Hooghly, South 24-Parganas and Jalpaiguri hundreds of BJP workers joined Trinamool. It may be recalled that while addressing the virtual rally at the Martyr's Day on July 21, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had urged political workers from all parties to join Trinamool Congress if they wanted to work for society. The TMC leaders said those who had joined the party alleged that they felt claustrophobic in BJP.

The joining of BJP workers in the grass-root level is

important as the Assembly election is conducted at the grass root level.

There are 77,789 polling booths in Bengal and per both five to seven party workers are needed.