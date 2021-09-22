More than 200 'special persons' get jabs in Hili

balurghat: A special COVID-19 vaccination drive was conducted for persons with disabilities at Hili block on Tuesday. About 200 such people were vaccinated through 14 sub-centres, informed Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH), Dr Rudrangshu Majumdar.



'The names of persons with disabilities were collected from Balurghat Red Cross Society and Hili block office and on the basis of which the list was prepared to provide them the vaccine dose. Special arrangements were made so that they need not wait at the centres," he said.

According to him, six people with extreme disabilities were vaccinated at their residences by the health workers.

"We had handed over the certificates to them from the coWIN portal. On Tuesday, they received the first dose of Covishield vaccine. Earlier we had targeted to provide the first dose of jabs to them before the upcoming Durga Puja festival," he said.

"Despite the special camp, normal vaccination for common people was also conducted on the same day. As many as 2,000 people received their jabs on Tuesday," he added.

A 56-year-old Ramani Malo of Dumrun village said it was not possible for him to stand in the queue to receive the jabs as others.

"Maintaining physical distance was also a problem for me but thanks to the health officials to conduct a special camp for the shots. I didn't face any such hassles here in the camp," he said.