More than 1K held during block raids

Kolkata: More than a thousand people were arrested and around 1,700 drivers were prosecuted on Saturday night across the city during a block raids conducted by the Kolkata Police for four hours.



A few weeks ago following a trouble at a cafe-cum-hookah bar located in Karaya area, controversy cropped up over vigilance of the police. Later it was decided that at night all the police stations and traffic guards will conduct a block raid as well as to ensure the bars and restaurants are not flouting the norms of time. On Saturday night the raid commenced from 9 pm and was concluded at 1 am. During the raid, 1118 persons were arrested including 71 people against which Non Bailable Warrants (NBW) were pending. This apart 925 persons were picked up for creating nuisance and disorderly conduct. Also 34 notorious rowdies and another 51 people were rounded up as preventive measures.

In the past few weeks, senior Kolkata Police officials were getting information about a section of people mainly teenagers are flouting traffic norms at night. Though traffic cops usually conduct naka checking in some strategic points across the city, it was decided to make the police stations involved in the raid to ensure road safety at night along with maintaining law and order.

During the raid on Saturday night, 992 bikers were prosecuted for riding without helmets. Also 542 two wheeler riders were prosecuted for triple riding. 54 people including bikers and car drivers were prosecuted for rash driving whereas five persons were arrested for driving in drunken condition.

163 other drivers were prosecuted for violation of other traffic norms.