More than 1,81,142 Corona patients recover so far

Kolkata: More than 1,81,142 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total tally of infected patients of 2,09,146. The recovery rate of Covid patients reached 86.61 per cent on Tuesday which is the highest so far.



Around 2,919 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested however went down at 8.16 per cent. Bengal has carried out 25,62,821 Covid tests so far out of which 45,226 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Around 3,227 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has seen 59 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,0062.

Kolkata has witnessed 487 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 11 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 47,628. North 24-parganas saw 516 new cases on Tuesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 42,669. North 24-Parganas has seen 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 15,496 Covid cases so far out of which 134 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 202 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 14,058 till Tuesday. Hooghly has witnessed 198 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 10,436. Darjeeling registered 119 new Covid cases on Tuesday and the total number of infected patients reached 6,498. Alipurduar has registered 95 new cases while Coochbehar saw 78, Malda 89, Murshidabad 102, Nadia 124 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

There are 92 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state out of which 37 are run by the government while 55 private hospitals have been requisitioned by the state government. The total number of earmarked Covid beds is around 12,675 in the state and the percentage of occupancy in Covid beds reached 32.87 percent. The state government has so far set up 76 testing labs.

The number of 'Safe Homes' across the state so far stands at 200. Around 1,697 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various 'Safe Homes'.

Dr Hiranmay Bhattacharjee, a chest medicine doctor from North 24-Parganas' Naihati died of Covid at a private hospital at Belghoria.

He was admitted to the hospital on Monday and he died on Tuesday. Dr Bhattacharjee used to take a token money of Rs 5 as fees from each patient.