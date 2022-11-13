More than 1.5K dengue cases detected in past 48 hours

KOLKATA: Around 1,539 dengue positive cases have been detected across Bengal in the past 48 hours. According to the Health department figure, 594 new cases were found in the state on Sunday.



Around 4,959 samples were tested on Sunday while on Saturday around 7,545 dengue tests were done. The number of daily dengue infections remained at 945 on Saturday.

A 15-year-old girl died of dengue at a private hospital in Sreerampur in Hooghly on Saturday night. The patient was suffering from fever for the past few days.

A resident of Baidyabati, the patient was admitted to the hospital on Friday evening. As many as 9 people so far have died of dengue in Hooghly.

As the dengue cases have gone up in Kolkata, there has been a huge demand for platelets in all blood banks. In many blood banks, a crisis of platelets occurred.

Some local residents at ward number 24 under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) staged protest demonstrations alleging that garbage remains heaped on an abandoned piece of land and cleaning drive is not carried out. They demanded the arrest of the land owner.

According to the Health department sources, the dengue situation is worse in North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad

and Jalpaiguri.

Under KMC, borough XII has been majorly affected with ward 101 under the same borough witnessing an increase in dengue cases by 40 in the 42-43 week while ward 109 registered a rise by 48 cases during the same period.

Borough XII has so far registered a cumulative case of around 1,128 till 43 week. Borough X saw a cumulative case up to 856 till the 43 week. State Health department is already sending special teams to the affected districts to monitor if the anti dengue drive is carried out properly.

State government has asked the hospitals in the affected areas to run round the clock fever clinics in the wake of the rising number of dengue cases.