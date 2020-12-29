More than 1.50 cr people reach Duare Sarkar camps: Min

Kolkata: More than 1.50 crore people have visited the outreach camps set up under Duare Sarkar initiative, Subrata Mukherjee, state Panchayats and Rural Development minister said on Monday.



The third phase of the initiative will start on January 2. The state government has so far released Rs 8,700 crore under the initiative. Altogether 20,000 camps will be set up to facilitate the people to enroll their names. The most popular one is Swasthya Sathi where the card will be issued in the name of the senior most woman in the family.

Under the scheme a family is entitled to get Rs 5 lakhs for medical treatment free. More than 1,200 private health care establishments have been enlisted including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Mukherjee said Mamata Banerjee has mae arrangements so that the volunteers working in different outreach centres will be Rs 5000 as allowance.