More than 1.5 lakh connect with 'Abhishek one call away' initiative in a month

KOLKATA: Within a month of its launch, the 'Ek Dake Abhishek' initiative—launched by Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has received overwhelming response with more than 1.5 lakh people calling up the toll free number either to register their grievances or share suggestions.



The initiative was launched on June 18.

Satisfied with the success of the initiative, Abhishek tweeted: "Today, #EkDaakeAbhishek successfully completed 1 month with people's support. I am overwhelmed to announce that we've received 1.5L+ calls to date, registered 50K+ grievances, out of these 11K were recorded from DH & 39K from rest of WB. Service to mankind is service to God!"

Initially, the initiative was meant for the people, who are residents of Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat. The seven Assembly segments under the Parliamentary seat are Diamond Harbour, Budge Budge, Maheshtala, Metiabruz, Satgachia, Falta and Bishnupur. The toll free number, where the pople can lodge complaint or give advice is 7887778877.

It was learnt that most of the complaints were regarding law and order situation and health-related issues. The problems have been addressed. It was learnt that Banerjee would sit with the residents living in seven Assembly segments along with the officials of district administration to address their grievances after July 21.

Later, the initiative was extended to three districts of North Bengal. "When I went to Jalpaiguri last week, I announced the extension of Ek Daake Abhishek among three districts — Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar. A lot of people have called us from these districts. From Diamond Harbour itself, we have received over 11,000 suggestions. Among them include advice, grievances, issues and suggestions," Abhishek said.

"We are giving maximum priority to the medical and health issues that we are getting through Ek Daake Abhishek. We are trying to address these issues at the earliest. Anyone and everyone can call and seek help via Ek Daake Abhishek," he added.

Under his initiative, Diamond Harbour Football Club had been set up and the club would be taking part in the first division football league in Kolkata. Banerjee had assured the club that the best facilities would be made available.