More than 1.5 lakh connect with 'Abhishek a call away' initiative in a month

Kolkata: More than 1.5 lakh people contacted the 'Ek Dake Abhishek' initiative — launched by Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on June 18 — either to lodge a complaint or give advice on the toll-free number in less than a month.



The MP launching the programme had said he took inspiration for the initiative from the 'Didi Ke Bolo' programme started by TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, introduced for the people to articulate their grievances/suggestions. Residents of the seven Assembly segments, which includes Diamond Harbour, Falta, Satgachia, Bishnupur, Metiabruz, Maheshtala and Budge Budge can call up the toll-free number (7887778877) to lodge complaints or give advice. It was learnt that most complaints were regarding law and order situation and health-related issues. These problems have been addressed. It was also learnt that Banerjee will sit with the residents of the seven Assembly segments along with officials of the district administration to address their grievances after July 21.

Banerjee is going to North Bengal on Tuesday to address a public rally at Dhupguri Municipality Football ground. The meeting has been jointly organised by Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.