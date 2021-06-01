More than 1.49 cr vaccinated in state

KOLKATA: State Health department has already vaccinated around 1,49,63,360 people across Bengal so far. Around 2,37,279 people were administered the vaccine in the past 24 hours. Around 1,80,900 people have received the first dose on Tuesday and 12,822 people have taken the second dose.No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Tuesday. State government has already conducted vaccinations on 11,90,630 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government.



The immunization drive in the state has got further impetus with various private hospitals starting vaccination drives. Many private hospitals have already resumed the drive. This has been possible as the State government has come to the help of the private hospitals as it has procured doses for the private establishments as well. AMRI Hospitals re-started its vaccination drive on Tuesday after one month across all four of its units in the city – Dhakuria, Mukundapur, Salt Lake, and AMRI Medical Centre on Southern Avenue – inoculating around 2,000 beneficiaries till 8:30 PM. Beneficiaries included all age groups above the age of 18, along with senior citizens, and those from the 45-59 age groups, receiving both first and second doses of Covishield.