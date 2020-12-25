More than 1.42L people reach about 11,056 Duare Sarkar camps: Min

Kolkata: More than 1.42 crore people have reached the Duare Sarkar camps across the state, Bratya Basu, state minister for Science and Technology and Biotechnology said on Thursday.



The second phase of Duare Sarkar which began on December 15 ended on Thursday. The state government has so far released Rs 8,700 crore, said Basu on Thursday.

He stated that the highest number of people who had visited the camps are from Murshidabad, North and South 24-Parganas. "More than 11, 056 camps have been set up across the state to help the people get benefits of the 12 state government schemes," the minister said. The most popular among the schemes is Swasthya Sathi. "So far 89 lakh people have enrolled themselves under the scheme and out of this nearly 4 lakh people have got the Swasthya Sathi card," claimed Basu. The card is issued in the name of the senior most woman in

the family. The beneficiaries will get free medical treatment in 1,200 empanelled private hospitals and nursing homes including the Christian Medical College at Vellore and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

It may be mentioned that medical treatment in state-run health care establishments is free and that include costly surgeries like heart and kidney transplantation.

Basu said nowhere in the nation such an initiative has been taken by any state government. Caste certificates are issued on the same day, ha stated.

The third phase of Duare Sarkar will start on January 2, 2021 and end on January 12.

The fourth phase will start on January 18 and end on

January 25.