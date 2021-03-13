More than 1.34L inoculated on Sat

Kolkata: The State Health department on Saturday conducted around 1,34,863 vaccination.



"Today being Saturday, we have conducted slightly lesser number of sessions of around 1,864 sessions against 2,526 sessions held on Friday. Out of total vaccination of around 1,34,863 in the past 24 hours, around 1,16,313 people took the first dose and 18,550 took the second dose. Among them 67,427 were in the age group of above 60 and 20,150 were in the age group 45-59 with co morbidities," a senior health official said.

"Though during the reporting time we could show 1.69 lakh total vaccination till the evening of Friday. The figure finally went up to 1.8 lakh till late in the evening, so far highest in a day," official said. Cumulatively 23.75 lakh people including health workers, front line workers and elderly citizens were vaccinated so far. No AEFI was reported on Saturday.

The single day Covid infection in Bengal remained at 276 on Saturday. The total number of infected patients in Bengal so far reached 5,78,064 on Saturday. As many as 5,64,637 patients have so far been released from various hospitals out of which 269 were discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 97.68 per cent.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.56.

About 17,835 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Bengal has seen one death in the past 24 hours and it has been reported from North 24-Parganas. The total Covid death toll in Bengal reached 10,288. Kolkata has seen 94 fresh cases in the past 24 hours