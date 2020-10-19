More than 1,200 arrested in block raid

Kolkata: More than 1,200 people were arrested and around 1,900 drivers were prosecuted on Saturday night across the city during a block raid conducted by the Kolkata Police for four hours.



On Saturday night the raid commenced from 8 pm and was concluded at 12 midnight. During the raid, 1259 persons were arrested including 74 people against whom Non Bailable Warrants (NBW) were pending.

This apart 1055 persons were picked up for creating nuisance and disorderly conduct. Also 60 notorious rowdies and another 7 people were rounded up as preventive measures along with 47 persons were arrested in connection with specific cases lodged in different police stations.

Sources informed that as the only a few days are left before Durga Puja, Kolkata Police has stepped up its vigilance across the city to avoid any untoward incident. All the police stations and traffic guards have been instructed to conduct naka checking at night to prevent traffic norms violation and crime as much as possible.

During the raid on Saturday night, 1022 bikers were prosecuted for riding without helmets. Also 622 two wheeler riders were prosecuted for triple riding. 64 people including bikers and car drivers were prosecuted for rash driving whereas five persons were arrested for driving in drunken condition. 231 other drivers were prosecuted for violation of other traffic norms.