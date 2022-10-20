More than 1,000 dengue cases reported in Bengal in a day

KOLKATA: Around 1009 new dengue cases have been detected across the state on Wednesday. Bengal has seen a little rise in daily dengue cases after the health department increased the number of tests in various affected areas. Health department is now conducting around 4,500 dengue tests on a daily basis.



Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Sidharth Niyogi said that districtS, which had seen a dengue upsurge earlier including Jalpaiguri and Howrah, have started to record a slight declining trend. The surge in Kalimpong seems to be under control, Dr Niyogi added

"The increase in the number of positive cases can be attributed to the rise in the number of tests. Portal entry of some reports remains pending,"he said.

With the dengue spike continuing to go up in various pockets of Bengal, the state health department has formed expert teams which have started a survey in various hospitals. The teams are examining the dengue deaths in the state and if there was any delay in hospital admission.

A 13-year-old girl from North 24-Pargnas' Baduria died after a prolonged fever. The victim has been identified as Sabina Khatun. The family members alleged that the girl might have died of dengue. Though, it was mentioned on the death certificate that the patient died due to 'unknown fever'. The patient had been suffering from fever for the past few days. She was admitted to a block hospital and later shifted to Barasat District Hospital. As her condition deteriorated the girl was transferred to RG Kar Medical College where she died.

In another development Ananda Naskar (48), a resident of Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas died at a private hospital. The patient was admitted to Diamond Harbour hospital as he was suffering from fever. The patient was released from the hospital. The patient developed complications after being discharged. The family members then took him to a private hospital where he died on Tuesday night. None of these deaths has however been confirmed as dengue death. According to unconfirmed sources, around 28 people have died of dengue this year so far across the state.

With a sudden rise in dengue cases, the public health experts have started visiting various hospitals to take stock of the situation. The teams are examining if the hospitals are following the standard protocols laid down by the state health department while treating a dengue patient.