More than 1,000 BJP & CPI (M) workers join Trinamool

Kolkata: More than 1,000 BJP and CPI(M) workers and leaders of Cooch Behar and Murshidabad joined Trinamool Congress at a function on Tuesday.



Partha Pratim Rai, Trinamool district president handed over the party flags to them and welcomed them to the party.

In the past one-and-half-months more than 10,000 BJP leaders and workers across the state have joined Trinamool Congress. The districts from where maximum number of BJP workers have joined the TMC included Jhargram, South 24-Parganas, Nadia, east Burdwan and north 24-Parganas.

Those who joined TMC on Tuesday included the minority cell president of Cooch Behar Majid Ul Islam, district committee member Siten Sarkar, district Yuba Morcha vice president Rekha Sen.

Islam said they would work for the development of Cooch Behar under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. "Infighting in the party along with lack of any concrete development programme have forced us to leave the party," he said.

Meanwhile, in Murshidabad more than 500 BJP and CPI(M) workers joined TMC on Tuesday. Trinamool Congress leaders including Jakir Hoassain, minister of state Labour, Subrata Saha, Arit Mazumdar and Sahina Mumtaz, MLA from Murshidabad were present at the function. Trinamool leaders handed over the party flag to the new comers.

In Purulia, Trinamool Congress supporters have installed the statues of Sidho Murmu and Kanho Murmu which had been vandalized by BJP supporters in June. Following instruction of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, the workers collected earth from every household and installed the statue.