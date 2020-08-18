More than 1,000 BJP & CPI (M) workers join Trinamool

Kolkata: More than 1,000 workers from BJP and CPI(M) joined Trinamool Congress at a function in Howrah on Sunday.



Arup Roy, state Cooperation minister handed over the flags to them.

Roy said: "Those who joined had written to Trinamool Congress expressing their willingness to join the party after they felt claustrophobic in their respective political parties."

In another incident Krishanu Mitra joined Trinamool Congress from BJP. Partha Chatterjee, secretary general of TMC handed over the party flag to him.

Mitra said: "The infighting in BJP has reached an alarming stage and has not chance to come to power in Bengal in 2021. There is no

political agenda, but to criticise the ruling party without any basis."

It may be mentioned that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had urged workers of different political parties to join Trinamool if they are willing to work for the people. Those who joined TMC in Howrah said: "They felt that Mamata Banerjee had no substitute in Bengal and they would work for the welfare of the masses."

It may be mentioned that BJP national president JP Nadda has asked state BJP president Dilip Ghosh to

bury the hatchet and work together. Kailash Vijayvargiya is in Kolkata to address the infighting.

In the past one month more than 3,000 people from BJP joined TMC. In Jhargram, south 24-Parganas, Bankura, Purulia and West Midnapore BJP workers have joined TMC.