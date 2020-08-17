More than 100 BJP workers join Trinamool

Kolkata: More than 100 leaders and workers joined Trinamool Congress on Sunday leaving BJP at Tarakeswar in Hooghly.



Trinamool Congress organised a programme at Tarakeswar on Sunday following COVID-19 norms in which the party flags were handed over to more than 100 people headed by the local party leader Laltu Bagh.

Bagh had joined BJP

ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

They returned to Trinamool Congress on Sunday realising that they must continue to be a part of the overall development of the state carried out by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Bagh said that factional feud in BJP was another major reason behind their return to Trinamool Congress. He also alleged that he was repeatedly attacked after joining BJP.

As a result he found it difficult to continue with BJP. Many joined Trinamool Congress leaving BJP in the past few weeks in different

districts including South 24-Parganas, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Purulia and Bankura.