More than 1 lakh got the jab on Thursday

KOLKATA: State Health department has carried out 1,369 sessions on Thursday. More than 1 lakh were vaccinated across the state on Thursday.



Around 86,418 people took the first dose and 14004 took the second dose.

A total around 1,00,302 people were vaccinated on Thursday out of which 70,462 citizens in the priority group were vaccinated.

Cumulatively 29.53 lakh people were vaccinated in the state so far which include the health workers, front line workers and elderly people.

"On Wednesday, we could vaccinate 1,41,947 people. Four adverse event following immunization (AEFI) reported on Thursday. One such case was reported at Murshidabad.

The 65 year female patient has been suffering from vertigo and admitted at Murshidabad MCH.

Three others reported minor complaints and they were sent back to home after initial observation.

It may be mentioned here that the state Health department has set a target to carrying out 2.5 lakh vaccinations per day. The senior health officials are hopeful that the target would be achieved within the next week.