More than 1 lakh cloth bags distributed at Gangasagar

Sagar Island: In a significant stride to curb usage of single-use plastic bags at Gangasagar Mela, cloth bags were distributed among the pilgrims.



Paper bags were also distributed to the temporary shop owners at the Gangasagar Mela to discourage the use of single-use plastic bags.

"Till now, we have distributed around 98,000 cloth bags in Kakdwip and around 1.1 lakh cloth bags in Sagar Island in exchange of plastic bags, they were distributed among the pilgrims by Self Help Groups (SHG). We are taking all necessary measures to curb pollution during the Gangasagar Mela," said Dr P Ulanganathan, District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas.

"The cloth bags are made from used clothes such as saree, shirt, pant and other outfits. A special team has been deployed at different places to keep track on the pilgrims using plastics," said Anupama Verma, senior vice president of Knowledge Links, an organisation engaged to ensure an eco-friendly Gangasagar Mela.

Apart from SHGs, more than 150 inmates from two correctional homes are currently involved in the green initiative of the government. The state government is trying its best to ensure a plastic-free Gangasagar Mela this year. It might be mentioned that around 50,000 biodegradable bags have been made by inmates of Dum Dum Central Correctional Home and Presidency Central Correctional Home for use at the ongoing Gangasagar Mela.

The state disaster management department has made arrangements to receive a live feed from the mela for effective monitoring of the proceedings.

The state Environment department has taken all necessary measures to ensure that the place remains plastic free during the Gangasagar Mela.

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) which is the nodal department for the Gangasagar Mela is serving water in plastic pouches to the pilgrims.

After use, they will be taken to the recycle unit. Special lighting arrangements have also been made at the Kapil Muni Ashram to attract tourists. There are also lights at 87 points among which 52 are at Sagar Islands, 23 at Kakdwip and 22 points at Namkhana.