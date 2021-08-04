More rains predicted, may worsen flood situation in South Bengal

Kolkata: The flood situation in parts of Hooghly, Howrah and West Midnapore may further worsen as the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in South Bengal districts owing to a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal and due to the presence of an active monsoon trough.



"Due to a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas and the movement of a monsoon trough from Sriniketan, Diamond Harbour to northeast Bay of Bengal, widespread rainfall activity is likely in the districts of Gangetic West Bengal from August 4 to 6. Kolkata, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram will receive scattered rainfall.

The intensity of rainfall may be reduced from Thursday. However, there will be heavy rainfall in South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. There is no prediction of heavy rainfall in North Bengal yet," Met department director G K Das said. Various south Bengal districts including the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Sky mainly remained cloudy from the morning. In the afternoon it started raining. Several north Bengal districts also received rainfall on Wednesday.

Some pockets of North and South 24-Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Howrah and Hooghly may witness rainfall till Thursday. Several districts, including Howrah, East Midnapore and Hooghly are reeling under flood woes following heavy rain and subsequent discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation dams.

Three doctors — Dr Tarak Das, Pravash Das and Dr Ashoke Khara reached the Udaynarayanpur State General Hospital fighting all odds amidst a flood situation only to perform a surgery. In a critical surgery they removed a tumor from the uterus of a 48-year-old woman. The doctors have given a fresh lease of life to the patient.