More rains in store for Bengal; temp may drop by 3 degree Celsius, says weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that various south and north Bengal districts will continue to receive rainfall till Wednesday and the situation may improve from Thursday. The temperature in state may drop by 3 degree Celsius in the weekend giving a sense of pleasant weather.



Various district administrations mostly in the coastal areas have already started campaign and urged people to take shelter in safe places. Villagers in the low lying areas in the coastal areas of East Midnapore like sankarpur, Tajpur, Mandarmani are being accommodated in relief centers by the local administrations. Control rooms have been opened at Ramnagar 1,2 and Khejuri 2 blocks. Local panchayats have arranged tarpaulins and dry foods. Surveillance is being maintained in all the beach towns so that visitors do not go to the sea for bathing. South 24-Parganas district administrations are also carrying out awareness campaigns in Bakhalki and Sagar islands. Some coastal areas have witnessed inundation due to incessant rainfall but no incidents of any damages occurred so far.

According to state Irrigation department, no incidents of devastations have been reported. No major incidents have been reported in south Bengal due to rain so far. "We are keeping a tab on the situation both in north and south Bengal. Besides south Bengal, a vigil has been strengthened in north Bengal as many districts will receive heavy rainfall," said Soumen Mahapatra state irrigation and waterways minister.

The low pressure has been situating over Gangetic West Bengal close to Odisha and Jharkhand. The city and various south Bengal districts received incessant rainfall on Tuesday. A local cyclonic storm was created in Hooghly's Goghat that damaged many mud houses in Kathalia village. Paddy fields have been affected.

MeT office had earlier predicted thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightening along with moderate rainfall from October 18-20 in both south and north Bengal. A warning has been issued for the coastal districts of North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore.