'More rainfall next week as another depression builds up'

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that another low pressure will form over Bay of Bengal in the next week which will bring more rainfall to various south Bengal districts including Kolkata.



Weather experts have pointed out that the rain deficit of the season will be further compensated if the latter half of September witnesses more rainfall. The city received around 2.4 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. Kolkata registered its highest temperature at 28.2 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained at 25.9 degree Celsius. Various south Bengal districts witnessed sporadic rainfall last week due to a depression. The coastal districts received heavy rainfall last week due to the depression. East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas received moderate to heavy rainfall while the districts like Kolkata, Hooghly, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Birbhum witnessed scattered rainfall till Monday. A low pressure formed over central Bay of Bengal in the early part of last week and it intensified into a depression in the latter half of the week.

According to the weather office, Bengal witnessed 26 per cent less rainfall till the beginning of September. South Bengal districts received nearly twice as much rainfall on September 12 than what they received between September 1-11. Rainfall in the last week brought down the rain deficit figure. Up to September 12, the state received 1169.5 mm rainfall on average. The average rainfall this year stands at 972.8 mm and the deficit is around 17 per cent. In the case of Kolkata, the rain deficit stands at 33 per cent.

It may be mentioned here that the South west monsoon entered south Bengal on June 18 in a weak condition as a result there has not been any major rainfall in south Bengal districts till June end. Rainfall remained scanty in July as well. Southwest monsoon normally enters south Bengal districts on June 11. The south-west monsoon entered north Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3.