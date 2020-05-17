More nurses of private hospitals to leave for their native places

Kolkata: Nurses from Tripura and Odisha who have been working at various private health establishments in the city may leave for their home states. It is a major cause of concern for the private hospital authorities who have already received a blow after the BJP led government in Manipur had withdrawn 185 nurses from Bengal.



It is now apprehended that nurses from other states may also follow their footsteps and return homeland. Many of these nurses have already contracted government officials at their home states while some nurses are leaving the states without even submitting their resignation.

Highly placed sources in some private hospitals said that many nurses from other states are reluctant to serve in the middle of COVID-19 situation.

The decision of the Manipur government to withdraw nurses in such a large number would put the health services in Bengal in jeopardy at the present moment of crisis,

believe the health department officials.

As many as 169 nurses from various private hospitals have also left their job on Saturday. Out of 169, around 43 are from Odisha and 44 from Tripura. Senior health department officials have said that they would talk to private hospital authorities.

Senior health officials have already spoken to the private hospital authorities after the Manipuri nurses have been withdrawn.