More mosquito breeding grounds in South Kolkata than North: KMC survey

KOLKATA: A survey conducted by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has revealed that South Kolkata has more mosquito breeding ground than North Kolkata.



The report states that there are 11813 wells, 12751 open surface drains, 1923 ponds, 4528 construction sites 5029 vacant land in the area under the jurisdiction of KMC. These are potential mosquito breeding grounds.

The report reveals that the mosquito breeding grounds are much higher in South Kolkata (Borough VIII to Borough XIV) than North Kolkata (Borough I and Borough VII)

It has been found that 85 per cent open drains, 88 per centponds, 77.5 per centponds , 63 per cent construction sites and 88 per cent vacant lands are situated in South Kolkata and southern fringes. It is because of the presence of the potential mosquito breeding ground, south Kolkata 79 to 80 per cent dengue cases than North Kolkata (20 to 21 per cent).

The report maintained that Borough XV and XVI have seen less than 1 per cent dengue cases. Senior KMC officials said intense awareness campaigns have been launched by the KMC. Residents have been requested to follow the dos and don'ts issued by the KMC. Debashis Biswas, OSD and Ex- Officio Chief Vector Control Officer said KMC health workers are visiting the construction sites regularly.

"Our UPHCs are open on all days and examination of blood is free. We send SMS to inform the patients if they are found to be suffering from dengue or malaria or even if nothing is found in their blood samples," he added.