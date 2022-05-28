More buses to ply between North and South Bengal
kolkata: North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) will deploy more long distance buses in view of suspension of train services connecting South and North Bengal.
NBSTC will run one additional bus on Siliguri to Kolkata and Cooch Behar to Kolkata route from Friday. Train services got suspended after work was being carried out between Bandel and Mogra railway stations of Eastern Railway. Work has now started in Malda division. A large number of trains connecting South Bengal with North Bengal and Assam got suspended.
Partha Pratim Roy, chairman of NBSTC, said additional buses would be deployed. Three buses will run between Siliguri and Kolkata on Friday. He said more buses might be deployed to meet the demand. Roy said the cancellation of trains have affected the tourists in North Bengal. The price of air tickets has gone up and taking advantage of the situation private bus operators have increased the fare.
A meeting was held in NBSTC where all the senior officials attended. It was decided that the number of buses will be increased to cope with the situation. NBSTC has deployed a bus connecting Alipurduar and Joygaon everyday. The bus will leave Alipurduar at 5.30am and reach Joygaon at 7.30am.
