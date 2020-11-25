More buses to hit streets on Nov 26 to counter strike

Kolkata: The state Transport department officials, on Tuesday, conducted a meeting with taxi, bus and auto rickshaw operators to ensure smooth functioning of the transport system on the strike day.



"The meeting was fruitful. The bus, taxi and auto rickshaw operators have assured us that they will run sufficient numbers of vehicles on November 26," said a senior Transport department official after conducting a meeting at Public Vehicles Department, Beltala.

He reiterated that the West Bengal Transport Department will also run normal bus services to ensure that commuters are not inconvenienced.

At present, over 1,300 government buses and 3,500 private busses (including mini buses) are plying across the city. However, during the pre- COVID-19 pandemic period, 6,000 private buses used to run across the city.

"We will give special incentive to bus drivers and conductors to ensure that they come on duty on November 26," said Titu Saha, general secretary of City Suburban Bus Service.

He reiterated that in a bid to manage rush of passengers in the evening private and mini buses will run at a frequency of five minutes. "We will run 3,500-4,000 private and mini buses in the city," said Surajit Saha, Vice President of Bengal Bus Syndicate.

"For any queries, the passengers should contact the police control room," said Pradip Narayan Bose, secretary of West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners' Association.

At present 11,000 yellow taxis are plying in the city. The same number of yellow taxis will run on Wednesday," said Bimal Kumar Guha, general secretary of Bengal Taxi Association.

Passengers can also contact toll free number 18003455192 or whatsapp 8902017191.