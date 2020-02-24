Month-long Dalhousie Street Food Festival comes to an end

Kolkata: The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a unique initiative to provide training to street food vendors to serve quality dishes to the clients, organised a month-long food festival.



The Dalhousie Street Food Festival conceived by the Bengal Chamber came to an end recently. The project was inaugurated on January 27 and ended with a gala street food festival on February 22. Forty food vendors took part in the show that stretched between Lyon's range to the Stock Exchange road up to the Bengal Chamber.

Thousands of office-goers eat the food supplied by the roadside vendors in vast areas surrounding Dalhousie known as BBD Bag for decades.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has also taken an initiative to ensure that quality food is supplied to the people who eat daily from the street vendors. There was a heritage walk to create awareness among the people about Kolkata's rich History on BBD Bag area known as the "apish para."

"Through the nearly month-long festival stress was given on the cooking medium, water and fire safety issues were also addressed including areas of hygiene and food safety were also taken up," said Subhodip Ghosh, Director-General the Bengal Chamber.

Arindam Sil, chairman of the Media, Music and Films committee, said: "We are extremely happy that we could gather so many street vendors. Such initiatives I am sure will enhance their livelihood and sustainability in a cleaner and greener way. These will also at the same time help in preserving the unique culture that is Dalhousie."