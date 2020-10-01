Kolkata: Criticizing the UP government for not allowing the mother of the 19-year-old Dalit rape victim see "her child for one last time", Abhishek Banerjee, president, Trinamool Youth Congress and party's MP on Thursday said that BJP had made a mockery of the slogan "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao".

Banerjee tweeted: "She could not live with dignity & BJP UP Govt ensured she didn't die with dignity either. Absolutely monstrous to not allow the mother to see her child for one last time. This is shameful reality of @BJPIndia harping sweet talks of women empowerment & Beti Bachao Beti Padhao."

Banerjee said the BJP has talked about women empowerment and this is how girls and women are being treated in UP and other BJP-ruled states.

It may be recalled that the Bengal BJP and its Mahila Morcha have criticized Mamata Banerjee over and again for her failure to stop atrocities on women. They alleged that it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister who is a women has failed to stop atrocities on women in Bengal.

Interestingly, the BJP leaders in Bengal have not uttered a single word on the UP incident in which a dalit girl was

raped and subsequently murdered. When contacted the leaders said the national leaders are making statements on the issue and refused their comment.