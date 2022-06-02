Monsoon session of state Assembly likely to begin from June 10
kolkata: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday said its monsoon session is likely to begin from June 10.
Banerjee said the duration of the session is yet to be decided, and a call on that will be taken at an all party meeting next week.The monsoon session is likely to begin from June 10. Several important bills are expected to be tabled during the session, he said.
According to TMC sources, a bill to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of state-run universities is likely to be tabled.
The state Cabinet had passed the proposal last week.
An amendment bill to remove Dhankhar as 'visitor' of private universities in the state and appoint the education minister in his place is also expected to be placed during the monsoon session, they said.
