'Monsoon session of state Assembly from June 10'

Kolkata: The monsoon session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will start from June 10. Six to seven Bills, mostly related to higher education, will be tabled during this session.



State Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said that an all party meeting and the Business Advisory (BA) committee will be held on June 9, a day before the commencement of session. Communication regarding conduct of the session has been sent to all concerned, he said.

According to sources, the Bill regarding amendments of appointing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as chancellor of state universities, universities under Agriculture department, Health & Family Welfare Department and Animal Resources Development department will be tabled during the session.

The Bill regarding the removal of the Governor from the 'visitor' post of the private universities in the state and appointing the state Education minister in his place is also likely to be tabled during the session.

The meeting of the Trinamool Congress legislative party will be held at Nusrat Ali Hall on June 10, Chatterjee said.

"The duration of the session and the proceedings will be decided by Speaker Biman Banerjee in due course," he added.