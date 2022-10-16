'Monsoon may withdraw in next 2-3 days'

Kolkata: A delayed withdrawal of the monsoon from Bengal is expected in the next 2-3 days. The usual date of the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from south Bengal is October 12. The monsoon has had a delayed withdrawal for at least the past two years.



The Regional Meterological Centre in Alipore predicted that there may a cyclonic calculation over Bay of Bengal on October 18. The cyclonic calculation is expected to form over north Andaman sea on October 18 which may bring some rainfall in south Bengal. The circulation may advance towards north west and turn into a depression over west central Bay of Bengal.

It may be mentioned that monsoon entered the state at the beginning of June this year. Several south Bengal districts received scattered rainfall during Durga puja. The monsoon is finally withdrawing before Diwali. The MeT office has not however confirmed if the city will receive rainfall on the day of Kali Puja. There is no prediction of rainfall yet in south Bengal districts in the next couple of days. The cyclonic calculation may bring rainfall after October 18.

There was a free flow of southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal that might have delayed the withdrawal of the monsoon from the state. The end of the monsoon is usually marked by the arrival of the winds from north India. Thus the winds from the direction of the Bay stop flowing into the city indicating the withdrawal of monsoon.

It may be mentioned here that several parts of north Bengal and Sikkim witnessed "enhanced-rainfall" because of strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal. Several districts received heavy showers earlier this week.