'Monsoon may enter South Bengal dists after June 10'

Kolkata: Monsoon may enter South Bengal districts after June 10, predicted the Regional Meteorological Center in Alipore.



There will be light to moderate rainfall in various North Bengal districts in the next 24 hours, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar.

"People in South Bengal have to wait for the next couple of days for monsoon rains. There will be no respite for the city dwellers from the hot and humid weather for at least for the next 48 hours," said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore. Discomfort will prevail mainly during 11 am till 4 pm every day due to high humidity level.

The south-west monsoon already entered north Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3 and therefore received a heavy rainfall. South Bengal districts continue to witness hot and humid weather.

People in Kolkata have to wait for 4-5 days to witness heavy rainfall even after Monsoon hits the city. Though, there may be a slight scattered rainfall in some parts of western districts.

The monsoon entered North Bengal early ahead of its normal arrival. This is only the fourth occasion since 2010 when the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala took place before time (June 1).

Monsoon arrived earlier than usual in 2010 (May 31), 2017 (May 30) and 2018 (May 29). The earliest onset over Kerala since 2005 was recorded in the year 2006, when the monsoon had arrived on May 26.

"Some of the western districts may receive few spells of rainfall and thunderstorms in a scattered way with gusty winds measuring around 30-40 kmph during this weekend.

Strong southwesterly winds entered from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India last week, due to a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and this brought light to moderate rainfall in various north and south Bengal districts ahead of monsoon.