Monsoon likely to reach state on June 15: MeT

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that Monsoon may reach Bengal on June 15.



It also predicted a possible depression in the Northern Bay of Bengal around June 15, which will pave the way for the monsoon.

Meanwhile, thundershower lashed the city and various South Bengal districts on Saturday evening.

The rains did not, however, last for long. At least 6 people died across the state after they were struck by lightning. Four deaths have been reported from East Burdwan and two from Hooghly.

"A low pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal on June 11 and catalyse the advance of Southwest Monsoon into Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Sikkim. A widespread rainfall with heavy showers at isolated places is likely to occur over eastern India owing to the low pressure system," a weather official said.

Monsoon has already entered Kerala. Vast parts of Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Odisha are likely to get heavy rains due to the impact of Monsoon.

Several parts of South Bengal districts have received scattered rainfall on Saturday accompanied with lightning. Usually, Monsoon enters Bengal between June 6 and 7. Saturday's rainfall brought down the temperature by a few notches giving a relief to the people from the sweltering heat. The highest temperature in the city in adjoining districts hovered around 37-38 degree Celsius and lowest temperature remained at around 29 degree.