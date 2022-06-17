'Monsoon likely to advance into Gangetic Bengal by Friday'

kolkata: The much-awaited southwest monsoon is likely to advance into parts of Gangetic West Bengal bringing down high day and night temperatures and humidity in the region and also into the entire sub-Himalayan West Bengal within a day, the Met department said on Thursday.



Widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar during the next five days owing to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the weatherman said.

The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into parts of Gangetic West Bengal and in all the northern districts of the state by Friday, the Met said.

It said that rainfall is likely to increase gradually in the south Bengal districts with the possibility of isolated heavy downpour on Friday and Saturday in the region.

Purulia recorded 30 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday as other parts of Gangetic West Bengal largely remained dry, the Met said.

Day and night temperatures were appreciably below normal in the northern districts owing to cloudy conditions and isolated rain, it said.

The weatherman forecast thunderstorms in some areas of Kolkata on Thursday with day temperature likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

"South Bengal witnesses a delayed entry of monsoon this year. Southwest monsoon normally enters South Bengal districts on June 11. People in Kolkata will witness monsoon rains from Thursday onwards. The sky may partially remain cloudy in Kolkata on Wednesday with scattered rainfall in some pockets of south Bengal districts," a weather official had said earlier.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that Bengal districts might receive heavy rainfall from June 14-16. It may be mentioned here that various north Bengal districts have been receiving rainfall for the past many days. The south-west monsoon already entered north Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3 and therefore received a heavy rainfall. This is only the fourth occasion since 2010 when the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala took place before time (June 1).