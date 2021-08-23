Mongalkote TMC leader's murder: One more accused held, sent to 8-day police custody

KOLKATA: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has nabbed another accused in connection with the murder of Mongalkote Trinamool Congress leader Ashim Das murder case.



The accused person, Ripan Sheikh of Ketugram, was arrested on Saturday night from Nawabhat near Burdwan town.

He was produced before the Katwa Sub Divisional Court on Sunday and remanded to eight days police custody.

According to sources, Sheikh is suspected to be the linkman between the shooter and the conspirator.

However, CID officials are interrogating him to find out about his role. Earlier, CID had nabbed the mastermind of the murder from Delhi on August 13.On July 12, Das, the area president of Lakhuria was shot dead while he was returning home from Kasemnagar riding his motorcycle. Someone called Das while he was riding his motorcycle. As soon as he stopped, Das was shot at his chest.

After the incident a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the East Burdwan police. The SIT had arrested two persons in connection with the murder. On July 16, CID took over the investigation of the case and arrested four more accused persons. During interrogation, cops came to know that the prime accused Sheikh Raju had given a contract to kill Das.

After arresting Raju, cops came to know about Ripan and started searching for him. He had given Rs 5 lakh to kill Das as the Trinamool Congress leader had confronted him over some illegal work.