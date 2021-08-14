Mongalkote TMC leader's murder: Mastermind nabbed

kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has nabbed the mastermind of the Trinamool Congress leader of Mongalkote, (East Burdwan) Ashim Das's murder from Delhi on Friday.



On July 12, Das, the area president of Lakhuria was shot dead while he was returning home from Kasemnagar riding his motorcycle.

Someone called Das while he was riding his motorcycle. As soon as he stopped, Das was shot at his chest. After the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the East Burdwan police. The SIT had arrested two persons in connection with the murder. On July 16, CID took over the investigation of the case and arrested four more accused persons.

During interrogation, cops came to know that the prime accused Sheikh Raju had given a contract to kill Das.

Though CID officials tried to trace Raju, they failed. Recently, Raju was traced in Delhi and a few days ago a team was sent to pick him up. On Thursday night, Raju was arrested from Bhajanpura area in Delhi. He will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand soon. Investigating officials came to know that Raju had given Rs 5 lakh to kill Das. The accused person has a brick kiln in Mongalkote. Preliminary investigation revealed that Das had confronted Raju over some illegal work. Over the issue, Raju planned to kill him.