Mongalkote blast: Anubrata and 13 others acquitted

kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal has been pronounced not guilty and was acquitted by the special MP MLA court in the Mongalkote explosion case.



Apart from Mondal, 13 other accused persons were also acquitted by the court.

During March of 2010, several people suffered injuries after an explosion took place at Mongalkote in East Burdwan (earlier Burdwan) district. A case was registered in connection with the incident against 15 persons including Mondal. The case was initially heard by the Kalna court, but later it was shifted to the Special MP MLA court. Police had filed a chargesheet against all 15 persons. But a few years ago one of the accused persons died. On September 14, other accused persons, including Mondal were summoned by the court to be present at the hearing. Mondal and others were brought to the Mayukh Bhaban in Salt Lake. During the hearing, Mondal and others claimed themselves to be innocent. On Friday, the court pronounced them not guilty and acquitted them.