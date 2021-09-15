Money Heist actor lauds JU graffiti wall

KOLKATA: Jadavpur University's name got linked with the popular web series 'Money Heist'. The noted streaming service platform on which 'Money Heist' is aired has showered accolades on the students of Jadavpur University for a wall graffiti crafted within the university campus inspired from the web series.



Aratrika Basu, a student of 2nd year post graduation in Philosophy, has been an avid watcher of the web series during lockdown period last year. She was inspired by the idea of 'resistance' and made the wall graffiti in January this year with assistance of her partner Bidu Chanda. She drew a picture of Dali Mask that serves as a symbol of resistance and national pride on Money Heist and wrote La Resistancia (the resistance) just underneath the mask. The work was posted on the Jadavpur University Instagram page and soon went viral.

Two days later, Aratrika posted the same on Twitter and tagged it with the Money Heist team. Over the passage of time, it became popular and went viral on social media platforms by inviting likes and comments.

"I didn't expect anything when I made the graffiti. I thought that Jadavpur University which is known for its leading role in various movements will be the best place where I can delineate the idea. Today (Monday) , I started receiving a video message from a number of my friends where Spanish actor Ursula Corbero , who plays the character of Tokyo, in the web series praised the work," Aratrika said.

Ursula's video in Spanish has termed the work as 'surreal' and heaving praise on the caption she says: 'Long Live the Resistance.'