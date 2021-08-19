'Money from 'fake accounts' in Co-op banks to be used in social schemes'

Kolkata: Taking a major step to check corruption, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed an audit to identify "benami accounts" in cooperative banks as the money in the accounts would be confiscated to utilize in social schemes for the benefit of common people.



It needs mention that earlier the Chief Minister had directed on June 30 to carry out an internal financial audit of a number of cooperative banks in East Midnapore including Contai Cooperative Bank whose chairman was the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Accusing BJP of still raising money from trucks and ports at Haldia, the Chief Minister in the same breath stated on Wednesday that anybody involved in cattle smuggling or sand lifting would not be spared. Police have been directed to take strict action even if any officer or politician is found involved. This comes when the state government has already framed the sand mining policy.

"BJP still collects money from trucks at Haldia. I was going through a report prepared by the state Transport department.

Police have been directed to take strict steps without sparing any officer or politician, if found involved," she said.

In connection with an audit that would be carried out in cooperative banks, Banerjee said: "There are many "benami accounts" in cooperative banks. The same would be audited as per the legal provisions. There is no restriction in carrying out such audits".

"There can be thousands of crores of rupees in several benami accounts in the name of one person. Why should one person illegally keep such a huge amount of money? On humanitarian grounds it should be confiscated and transferred to the state's exchequer so that it can be used in social schemes to benefit lakhs of common people," Banerjee said.

Without naming Adhikari, Banerjee had taken a jibe at him saying "Internal Audit of Contai Cooperative Bank has been taken up. Don't we have to find out whose money is getting deposited in ghost accounts in these banks! We are compelled to conduct a probe if we receive complaint".

Sources said that the Chief Minister has expressed her annoyance at the concerned authority during the state-level administrative review meeting for the delay in the process of audit at cooperative banks.