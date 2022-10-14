Mominpur violence probe: CP Vineet Goyal forms SIT

KOLKATA: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal on Thursday set up the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that would investigate the Mominpur violence case.



On Wednesday, Calcutta High Court had directed to form a SIT headed by CP, Kolkata.

The SIT will probe the five cases that have been lodged in connection with the violence in Mominpur area.

Division Bench of Justice Apurba Sinha Ray and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also directed police to preserve and analyse the electronic evidence, including video footage of the incident.

Goyal has been directed to take necessary measures for prevention of similar offences.

The 13 member SIT headed by the CP, Kolkata comprise Joint CP (Crime), Murli Dhar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Detective Department (Special), Arish Bilal,

two Assistant Commissioners (AC) from the Detective Department and one from the Special Task Force (STF) along with four Sub Inspectors and three Inspectors from the Detective Department.