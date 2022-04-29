Molestation: Plaint filed against employee of Indian Museum

KOLKATA: An employee of the Indian Museum was allegedly molested and harassed by one of her colleagues.



The woman lodged a complaint at the New Market police station against her colleague.

The accused man later lodged a complaint accusing the woman for harassing him as well. According to sources, for the past few days the man was allegedly passing abusive comments at the woman. Despite her colleague was cautioned, the accused man kept on teasing her. The woman took up the matter to her superior officers who advised both of them to settle the matter up through dialogues and keep calm.

But the situation did not change as both of them kept on accusing each other of harassment. The matter turned worse on Wednesday when the man again allegedly passed some lewd comments about the woman. Hearing the comments, the woman started video recording. When her colleague noticed it, asked the woman to stop recording his video. When the woman denied, the man allegedly tried to snatch the mobile phone and while doing so molested her. When the woman screamed, other employees gathered there and tried to pacify them.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint at the New Market police station against the man.

The accused colleague of the woman also lodged a counter complaint alleging mental harassment by the woman. Police started a probe.