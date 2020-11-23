Mohun Bagan-East Bengal cricket derby on Saturday

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will clash in the cricket seasons first derby on Saturday in the Bengal T20 Challenge, which begins on Tuesday in a bio bubble.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal battle will start at 4 p.m. at Eden Gardens, according to the fixtures released by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

"While Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will lock horns on November 28, the second match between the maidan giants will be played on December 6 at 4 p.m.," said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya in a statement.

"The players and support staff are already in bio bubble and all necessary precautions are in place. We hope to see a competitive tournament as everyone is eagerly waiting a rub of the green," he said.

While the daily double headers will start from 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., the derby says will have triple headers.

Kalighat Club will take on Calcutta Customs Club at 12 noon while Town Club and Tapan Memorial will lock horns at 8 p.m. on November 28 and these teams will return for their second leg on December 6 from 8 p.m. and 12 noon respectively.

The two semi-final matches will be played on December 8 and the final on December 9.



