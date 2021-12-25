Mohipal Dighi cottages to be opened for tourists in Jan

BALURGHAT: Four state-run cottages of Mohipal Dighi in Kushmandi block of South Dinajpur will be opened for tourists in the new year, said Block Development Officer (BDO) of Kushmandi block Amarjyoti Sarkar.



Notably the cottages were closed for the tourists for more than one-and-a-half year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were being forced to close the state-run cottages for the tourists due to the pandemic situation. Now the situation has improved and that is why the block administration has taken the decision to open these cottages from January," Sarkar said.

According to him, at present the local block administration has been doing some renovation works of the cottages.

"All the renovation works will be completed by the end of December so that we can open it from the beginning of the new year. There has been a huge demand of the tourists to stay at the cottage to see the scenic beauty of Mohipal Dighi. With the aim to boost tourism, the willing tourists can book the cottage at a cheaper rate directly from the office of the local Panchayat samiti office," he said.

Sarkar said the local administration would arrange boating for the tourists at Mohipal Dighi to sensitise them to come and visit the place in the ongoing winter season. Mohipal Dighi turns into a real hamlet for the avian guests.