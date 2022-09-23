Mohammad Ali Park Puja pandal to be a replica of Rajasthan's Sheesh Mahal

kolkata: The Puja organisers of Muhammad Ali Park on Thursday revealed that the theme for this year's Puja pandal will be Sheesh Mahal or the Mirror Palace of Rajasthan.



The Durga Puja at Mohammad Ali Park is considered to be one of the oldest and renowned venues across the city. They will be completing 54 years of Puja celebrations this year. Earlier, they have faced issues with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) over the construction of the pandal.

The civic body had issued notice for stopping the construction after they found an underground reservoir in a bad shape. On August 23, it was decided that the organisers will build the pandal on a portion of the ground under which there is no reservoir. Using a corner of the ground, the organisers will try to replicate the look of the palace using paintings and creating a reflective effect that the palace has. Explaining the idea of bringing a palace of Rajasthan to the centre of attraction in the city, the General Secretary of Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja said: "We have come up with the Sheesh Mahal theme this year since many people had requested us as they could not visit Rajasthan but wanted to have a taste of the architecture in Kolkata itself." The wall and ceiling of the pandal has been carved with beautiful paintings and flowers made of glass and precious stones."With thousands of flickering reflections, the Sheesh Mahal pandal will illuminate its surroundings, bringing it to life. One can relive the beautiful history of the palace at this pandal. The paintings of hunting murals on the walls and the distinctive mirror and glass work contribute to the venue's splendour," joint secretary of Puja samity Ashok Ojha said.