Mograhat: Two found dead inside factory

Kolkata: A civic volunteer and his friend were brutally killed inside a factory at Mograhat in South 24-Parganas.

The bodies of Varun Chakraborty, a civic volunteer and his friend Malay Makal were found inside the factory on Saturday morning. Locals alleged that their throats were slit and then shot at by miscreants.

The family members and neighbours of the deceased agitated soon after the crime and even set fire to a vehicle in rage demanding arrest of the miscreants. According to sources, the duo were called inside the fertiliser factory at Magurpukur area with the promise of returning money that was taken from them against assurance of providing jobs. Varun's family members informed that he left his residence at 8 am in the morning but did not return even after two hours following which they were informed of the death. A large police force rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. "We have identified the prime accused. A manhunt has been started to nab them. The bodies have been sent for post mortem," a senior police official of Diamond Harbour police district said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim said that as per-preliminary information, the case may be due to some rural dispute and has nothing to do any political matter. "The police will surely arrest the culprits and will punish them as per legal provisions," he added.