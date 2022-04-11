Mograhat twin murder: Prime accused held

kolkata: Police have arrested the main accused in Mograhat double murder case on Sunday from near Tollygunge area. The accused Jane, Alam Mollah, was intercepted by a joint team of Diamond Harbour Police and Kolkata Police from the jurisdiction of Charu Market police station.

On Saturday morning a civic volunteer and his friend identified as Varun Chakraborty and Malay Makal were brutally killed inside a fertiliser factory at the Magurpukur area of Mograhat in South 24-Parganas. Cops found that the duo was shot and then their bodies were hacked by some sharp weapon.

Cops came to know that Makal had given Rs 80,000 to Mollah to buy construction materials. For the past few days, Makal was demanding the money back. On Saturday morning, Mollah called him on the pretext of returning the money. When Makal and his friend Chakraborty went to the fertiliser factory, they

were killed.