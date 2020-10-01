Kolkata: Attacking the Prime Minister over his silence on the Hathras gangrape issue and demanding a statement from him, Abhishek Banerjee, president, Trinamool Youth Congress and party's MP on Wednesday said that if the PM had "any humanity left" he should speak out for the Dalit.



He said it is shocking that the Prime Minister did not say a word when such a heinous crime was committed in UP. He said even the Uttar Pradesh police did not allow cremation in the village and her

remains were cremated at a paddy field.

Banerjee tweeted: "An unspeakable crime committed in #Hathras under @narendramodi ji's reign & he was silent. The girl succumbed to her injuries, after battling to stay alive for 15 days & now, @Uppolice has utterly disrespected her remains! #ModiSpeakUp4Dalits if you have any humanity left inside."

The tweet of Banerjee is not without basis. Whenever any incident takes place in Bengal, state BJP and its national leadership make orchestrated criticism of the state government. They even made statements

that the law and order situation in Bengal is worst in the

country.

Interestingly, the state BJP leadership is silent on the issue and the Mohila Morcha of BJP has not issued a statement regarding the matter.