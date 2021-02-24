'Modi's claim that Vande Mataram house in shambles false'

KOLKATA: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the house of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay at Chinsurah in Hooghly had been lying in shambles, locals declined such allegations citing the incorrectness of the statement. The house—popularly known as Vande Matarama Bhavan—is in use, they claimed.



In 2010, after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party won the municipal polls, the renovation of the house was completed.

However, Modi had alleged that the house, where Bankim Chandra lived for five years and penned 'Vande Mataram' song, was lying in a dilapidated condition.

"This is not true. The house was renovated. The building is maintained regularly. But, there is always a scope of improvement," said a local resident.

Meanwhile, veteran TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an expert in telling lies. Our party can never disrespect a freedom fighter. Anyone disrespecting him would also insult the great verse and our motherland. We will never do such things." The leader claimed BJP is spreading misinformation.