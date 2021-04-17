Modi's 'Achhe Din' led to fuel price hike: Abhishek

Bagdah (North 24-Parganas): Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'tall claims', president of Trinamool Youth Congress, Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said the saffron leader's 'Achhe Din' promise translated into hike in prices of fuel, cooking gas and other essential commodities.



Urging people not to vote for BJP and bring 'calamity' by their own imprudence, Abhishek said the ensuing Assembly election was a fight to give a befitting reply to those, who want to take control of Bengal and run it on the instructions of 'Delhi' for the next five years.

While addressing a rally here, the leader also cautioned people that if BJP comes to power, people in Bengal will not be able to venture out of their homes. "They (BJP) will decide what you (people) and I will wear or eat. They want to impose the culture of North India on the people of Bengal," Abhishek added.

He assured that after coming to power for the third time the TMC government would upgrade the road connecting Bagdah with Helencha. "Our government will also modernise the Harichand Industrial Training Institute at Helencha. Moreover, we will also install a statue of Harichand Thakur at Helencha intersection. We will respect people's demands," Abhishek added.

Slamming the saffron party, he alleged that even as the BJP was trying to woo the Matuas by promising them citizenship rights, the latter didn't accept the holy water carried by the people of the community to the foundation ceremony of Ram Mandir. He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had insulted the Matuas by calling Harichand Thakur as 'Harish Chandra Thakur' and Thakur Panchanan Verma as 'Thakur Panchanan Barman'.

"In Uttar Pradesh, SC women are being tortured every day and in Tripura people have realised what mistake they have made by voting BJP to power while in Assam in the name of NRC, the names of 14 lakh Bengalis have been dropped out. Do you want to bring BJP to power that will unleash a reign of terror and violence?" he asked.

Bagdah had elected Dulal Bar of Congress in the 2016 Assembly elections. Bar later joined the BJP. But after failing to get a ticket from the saffron party, Bar is contesting as an Independent candidate. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, people in the constituency had voted for Shantanu Thakur.

Coming down heavily on BJP, Abhishek said both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had betrayed the people of the area. "Modi's "Acche din" have increased the price of fuel and cooking gas. "No one has received Rs 15 lakh in their accounts. Though Shah had said the CAA would be implemented only after all Indians are given the Covid vaccine, it would take 30 years to complete the process. The duo has developed the habit of lying," he remarked.

Assuring the Matua community, he said: "Mamata Banerjee has announced that the Matuas are citizens of India and no one can take away their right. You have voted the BJP to power and if you are not the citizens of India, then Modi and Shah should step down as they have been voted by the people who are not citizens of the country."

Without naming Shantanu Thakur, the local MP, Abhishek asked: "Did you see him during the lockdown or after Amphan? Have you ever heard him raising the problem of Bagda in the Lok Sabha as he has been the MP for the past two years? He is a migratory bird and will come to you only before the elections."

Challenging the BJP, he said: "Let there be a debate where BJP leaders should talk about the projects they have done for the development of the Matua community in the past seven years. I will present the schemes which Mamata Banerjee has taken up in the past 10 years for the community. I will beat them by 10-0 goals." He urged one and all to vote for TMC for all-round development of Bengal.