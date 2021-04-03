'Modi, Shah spreading lies; Mamata winning in Nandigram'

Kolkata: Claiming that time and again Union Home Minister Amit Shah's predictions about poll results had turned incorrect, veteran TMC leader Saugata Roy on Friday said Mamata Banerjee would emerge victorious in Nandigram by a comfortable margin. While addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhawan, the TMC leader claimed that both Shah and Narendra Modi were spreading lies about the poll outcome in Nandigram.



"As per the reports received from our booth-level workers, TMC has performed well in the first two phases of the elections. Mamata Banerjee will definitely win the Nandigram seat. Modi is lying by claiming that Mamata will be defeated in Nandigram because he is a trader of lies," Roy said, adding that Modi and Shah were 'daily passengers' who had been visiting Bengal to spread lies and misinformation.

Roy insisted that Shah's prediction for the polls in Delhi during 2015 and 2020 turned incorrect. "Shah's prediction was wrong and BJP couldn't reach the double-digit figure in Delhi. Thus, there is no reason to believe what he is saying," Roy added. The TMC leader also alleged that the Central Forces were 'terrorising' the voters in Bengal. "From North Bengal to South Bengal, they (Central forces) are thrashing people and threatening them. If such activities aren't restrained, we will have to protest," Roy added.

As many as 326 incidents of EVM malfunctioning and activities disrupting the poll process were reported last day during the second phase of polling, Roy claimed. He also alleged that the Central Forces were unable to control violence. Roy also cited an incident from Assam's Karimganj, where the EVM machine was allegedly being carried in a car belonging to the relative of the BJP candidate. The leader claimed that the BJP was desperate to take political revenge and so Income Tax sleuths were sent to conduct raids at the residences of DMK chief MK Stalin's daughter in Tamil Nadu, ahead of polls. "They attack Stalin but forget the Adhikari family (of Bengal). We condemn such acts," he added. Moreover, Roy blamed the BJP for spreading fake news. "They (BJP) had also spread fake news about Prashant Kishor and his organisation I-PAC severing ties with the TMC on social media, which is absolutely untrue. Before 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi had spread the lie that Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in people's accounts." He urged people not to get swayed by such fake news.